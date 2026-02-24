ATMA May 2026 Registration Begins Today At atmaaims.com; Check Important Dates And Application Fee Details

ATMA May 2026 Registration: ATMA registration 2026 has begun today, February 24, 2026. The deadline for registering for ATMA 2026 is April 21, 2026. The deadline for the application fee is April 19, 2026. Students can apply online at www.atmaaims.com if they want to take the May 2026 exam. On May 3, 2026, ATMA 2026 will take place in computer-based test mode.

ATMA May 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: February 24, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 21, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: April 19, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: April 29, 2026

ATMA 2026 Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Result Announcement: May 9, 2026

ATMA May 2026 Registration: Application fees

Women Candidates

Concession: 25%

Fee: ₹1,500

Candidates from North-Eastern States: (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura)

Concession: 50%

Fee: ₹1,000

ATMA May 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the ATMA AIMS website.

Step 2: Click the register link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the personal information, including name, birthdate, category, etc.

Step 4: Make a password and PID number.

Step 5: Pay the application cost online by logging in.

Step 6: Take the ATMA application form and print it out.

Direct link to register

ATMA 2026: Exam Details

Exam Level: National Level

Exam Mode: Online

Duration: 3 Hours

Sectional Time Limit: 30 Minutes for Each Section

Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.