ATMA May 2026 Registration Begins Today At atmaaims.com; Check Important Dates And Application Fee Details

ATMA May 2026 Registration: ATMA registration 2026 has begun today, February 24, 2026. The deadline for registering for ATMA 2026 is April 21, 2026. The deadline for the application fee is April 19, 2026. Students can apply online at www.atmaaims.com if they want to take the May 2026 exam. On May 3, 2026, ATMA 2026 will take place in computer-based test mode.
ATMA May 2026 Registration: Important dates
Registration Begins: February 24, 2026
Last Date to Apply: April 21, 2026
Last Date for Fee Payment: April 19, 2026
Admit Card Release Date: April 29, 2026
ATMA 2026 Exam Date: May 3, 2026
Result Announcement: May 9, 2026
ATMA May 2026 Registration: Application fees
Women Candidates
Concession: 25%
Fee: ₹1,500
Candidates from North-Eastern States: (Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura)
Concession: 50%
Fee: ₹1,000
ATMA May 2026 Registration: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to the ATMA AIMS website.
Step 2: Click the register link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the personal information, including name, birthdate, category, etc.
Step 4: Make a password and PID number.
Step 5: Pay the application cost online by logging in.
Step 6: Take the ATMA application form and print it out.
ATMA 2026: Exam Details
Exam Level: National Level
Exam Mode: Online
Duration: 3 Hours
Sectional Time Limit: 30 Minutes for Each Section
Question Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.