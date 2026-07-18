ATMA 2026 Registration Begins For August Session At atmaaims.com; Exam Scheduled On August 9

ATMA 2026 Registration: The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has begun the registration process for the ATMA 2026 August session from today, July 18, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, atmaaims.com by adding their login credentials.

The AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2026 will be conducted on August 9, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple exam centres in India. The examination will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

ATMA 2026 August Session: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Registration begins: July 18, 2026

Last date for fee payment: August 2, 2026

Last date to register: August 3, 2026

Admit card release: August 5, 2026

Last date to print application form: August 7, 2026

ATMA 2026 exam: August 9, 2026

Result declaration: August 12, 2026

ATMA 2026 August Session: How to Register for ATMA 2026

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ATMA website at apply.atmaaims.com/

Step 2: Click on the 'Enrol for ATMA' tab.

Step 3: Enter your name, location, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Select the applicable fee concession category.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Click 'Next' to proceed with registration.

Step 7: Fill in the application form with personal and academic details.

Step 8: Choose your preferred test city and participating colleges

Step 9: Pay the application fee online.

Step 10: Review all the details carefully and submit the application.

Step 11: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

ATMA 2026 Registration Fee

Candidates can check out the registration fee categories below:

Male candidates (Reserved & Unreserved): No fee concession; registration fee is ₹2,000.

Women candidates: Eligible for a 25% fee concession; registration fee is ₹1,500.

North-Eastern states candidates: Eligible for a 50% fee concession, the registration fee is ₹1,000.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the admit card, examination, and result declaration.