e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationATMA 2023: Exam scheduled in Feb, says association of Indian management schools

ATMA 2023: Exam scheduled in Feb, says association of Indian management schools

AIMS ATMA is a national-level entrance exam held three to four times a year for candidates interested in pursuing MBA or PGDM programmes

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2023 exam dates have been announced by the organising body, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS).

The ATMA 2023 exam will be held in three sessions: February, May, and July.The ATMA 2023 February session exam will be held on February 23, 2023 by AIMS. While the May and July cycles' entrance exams will be held on May 28 and July 23, 2023, respectively.

Read Also
IIM CAT Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image

AIMS has also released the list of ATMA 2023 test centres. The exam will be held in 50 cities throughout India. The application process will begin as soon as possible. Aspiring candidates can apply for the ATMA 2023 exam on the official website, atmaaims.com.

AIMS ATMA is a national-level entrance exam held three to four times a year for candidates interested in pursuing MBA or PGDM programmes at participating B-Schools other than IIMs. ATMA 2023 will be a center-based online exam. The examination will last three hours. Multiple Choice Questions will be included in the ATMA 2023 paper pattern (MCQs).

RECENT STORIES

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Last Date November 13, Apply Here

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Last Date November 13, Apply Here

WBSSC scam: TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody extended

WBSSC scam: TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's judicial custody extended

Mumbai: After ‘seat belt’ notice, schools appeal for extra time, say installation may take long

Mumbai: After ‘seat belt’ notice, schools appeal for extra time, say installation may take long

Former IIMC head, journalist Vepa Rao passes away

Former IIMC head, journalist Vepa Rao passes away

ATMA 2023: Exam scheduled in Feb, says association of Indian management schools

ATMA 2023: Exam scheduled in Feb, says association of Indian management schools