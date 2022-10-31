ATMA 2023: Exam scheduled in Feb, says association of Indian management schools

The AIMS Test for Management Admission (ATMA) 2023 exam dates have been announced by the organising body, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS).

The ATMA 2023 exam will be held in three sessions: February, May, and July.The ATMA 2023 February session exam will be held on February 23, 2023 by AIMS. While the May and July cycles' entrance exams will be held on May 28 and July 23, 2023, respectively.

AIMS has also released the list of ATMA 2023 test centres. The exam will be held in 50 cities throughout India. The application process will begin as soon as possible. Aspiring candidates can apply for the ATMA 2023 exam on the official website, atmaaims.com.

AIMS ATMA is a national-level entrance exam held three to four times a year for candidates interested in pursuing MBA or PGDM programmes at participating B-Schools other than IIMs. ATMA 2023 will be a center-based online exam. The examination will last three hours. Multiple Choice Questions will be included in the ATMA 2023 paper pattern (MCQs).