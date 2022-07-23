ATMA 2022 July session exam tomorrow; Check important guidelines here

Tomorrow, July 24, the AIMS Test for Management Admissions, or ATMA 2022, will be conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). A three-hour online test called ATMA 2022 will be held in testing centres. Multiple Choice Questions will be on the test (MCQs). Students must select the correct response in the MCQs method for each of the 180 questions on the exam paper. There will be negative markings on the ATMA 2022 exam.

Candidates can download the hall ticket using their ID and password from the official website, atmaaims.com, where the ATMA 2022 admit card is posted. Following the COVID-19 standards, candidates can sit for the ATMA exam in 2022; they must wear face masks, carry hand sanitizers, and adhere to the social distancing rules.

Candidates must adhere to strict COVID-19 criteria given the COVID-19 pandemic scenarios. Important Exam Day Guidelines They must bring hand sanitizer, wear a face mask, and adhere to the social distancing rules when at the examination center.

Candidates must have their admit cards with them; they will not be allowed into the exam centre without them. At the exam center, they must have current identification.

Arrive to exam centers at least 30 minutes prior to the scheduled time.

Wear no jewellery, and keep all electronic devices—such as watches, calculators, and phones—away from the exam center.