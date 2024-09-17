Atishi Marlena Singh: All You Need To Know About Her Educational Qualifications, Political Career

Atishi Marlena | File

Atishi Marlena Singh, an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, is slated to take over as chief minister of Delhi. Atishi is the Minister of Education, Public Works, Tourism, Culture, and Women and Child Welfare at the moment.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal named Atishi as the next chief minister on Tuesday. Kejriwal will submit his resignation following a meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Educational Qualifications

On June 8, 1981, Atishi was born into the family of professors Vijay Kumar Singh and Tripta Wahi of Delhi University.



Atishi finished her high school and college education in Delhi. Atishi attended Springdale School in New Delhi for her education. She did her graduation from Delhi University while studying history at St. Stephen's College. She then continued on a Chevening scholarship to Oxford University to complete her master's degree.

She received a second master's degree in educational research from Oxford a few years later while she was a Rhodes Scholar.



Political career



In 2013, Atishi started to associate with the AAP. The deputy chief minister and minister of education, Manish Sisodia, appointed Atishi as an advisor in 2015. Early on in the party's formation, she had a significant influence on its policies. Atishi was essential in improving the quality of education in the capital's government-run schools.



She is credited with starting programs like the "Happiness Curriculum" and the "Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum."

