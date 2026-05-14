Assam Teacher Arrested After CCTV Captures Alleged Assault On Students In Charaideo School

Assam: A teacher at Mathurapur Bagicha Primary School in Assam’s Charaideo district was arrested after CCTV footage allegedly captured him physically assaulting several minor students inside a classroom, according to an India Today NE report.

The accused has been identified as Md. Ariful Islam (51), a resident of Mathurapur Tiniali. The incident, as per India Today NE came to light when the school headmaster reviewed footage from CCTV cameras installed in the classroom.

As per the India Today NE report, the video purportedly shows the teacher beating multiple students during school hours. In one particular moment, he was allegedly seen trying to throw a student out of a classroom window. The Report also mentioned that it was also alleged that some students were forced to massage the teacher while in class.

The footage triggered widespread anger among parents and local residents, who demanded strict action against the teacher. The Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) also submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking immediate legal action.

According to the report, the school headmaster and the president of the School Management Committee jointly submitted a written complaint to the Deputy Inspector of Schools in the Charaideo subdivision on May 5, requesting appropriate action.

Education department officials said the matter is being treated seriously, and the Block Education Officer has been directed to conduct an inquiry into the allegations.

Police confirmed that the teacher was taken into custody after the video of the alleged assault surfaced on social media and went viral. Legal proceedings are currently underway as per the India Today NE report.

The incident has raised serious concerns about student safety in schools, with residents and parents calling for stringent punishment against those involved in such acts.