Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Compartmental Result 2019 declared; check at sebaonline.org

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA has declared the SEBA High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 Compartmental Result 2019. The students for appeared for the examination can check their results on the board’s official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The SEBA HSLC examinations were held between February 14, 2019 and March 6, 2019.

The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) main examinations were released on May 15, 2019. Students who failed in a subject were required to appear for the compartment examination. According to the Firstpost,

Steps to check Assam SEBA HSLC class 10 compartmental Result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Class 10 Compartment exam result'

Step 3: Fill in all the required details including roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Hit on 'submit'

Step 5: Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download your result and take a print out of the same for future reference