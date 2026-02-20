Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Registration Begins Today at dme.assam.gov.in; Check Dates & Documents Required

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, will begin its registration window for Stray Round of Counselling at the official website, dme.assam.gov.in . Candidates can register today up to 11.59 PM. As per the official notification released on the DME website, the online choice filling will be accessible from tomorrow until 5pm after the registration process is complete. The choice locking will be accessible from 4pm on February 21, 2026, until 11.55pm

The choices will be automatically locked if the candidate does not lock them in advance. Participants in the counseling round may be candidates listed on the state merit list.

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Important Dates

Candidates should note that only the unfulfilled seats are available in the stray vacancy round.

Online Registration for Stray Round of Counselling: February 20, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Online Filling of Choices: February 21, 2026 (up to 5 PM)

Online Choice Locking: February 21, 2026 (4 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: February 22, 2026

Result Announcement: February 23, 2026

Reporting / Joining: February 27–28, 2026

Official Notification Here

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Documents Required

The following are the documents required for the Assam NEET PG 2025. Stray Vacancy Round:

Seat allotment letter for stray round counselling

MBBS Degree Certificate/Provisional Pass Certificate

Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by MCI/NMC or SMC

NEET PG 2025 scorecard and admit card

Internship completion certificate

Valid photo ID proof

Category/PwD certificates (if applicable)

Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round: Participating Colleges

The participating colleges in the Assam NEET PG 2025 can be checked below:

Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

Silchar Medical College, Silchar

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Guwahati