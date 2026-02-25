Assam NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy List Declared At dme.assam.gov.in; Reporting By Feb 28

Assam NEET PG 2025: Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has released the Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 4 Merit List on the official website at dme.assam.gov.in .

Candidates who were allocated a seat in the Assam NEET PG 2025 stray vacancy round must report to their designated colleges by February 28, 2026,. Candidates must deposit the original documents in accordance with the official notification.

For admission to MD and MS programs, DME Assam has made the Assam NEET PG 2025 merit list available in PDF format on its official website, dme.assam.gov.in. Under the state quota, about 190 candidates have been chosen to take part in the choice filling process, which is presently taking place on the official admission portal.

Details like name, category, NEET PG scores, All India Rank, State rank, and more will be included in the Assam NEET PG 2025 merit list.



Assam NEET PG 2025: Important Dates

Reporting / Joining: February 27–28, 2026

Assam NEET PG 2025: Documents Required For Counselling

Candidates can check out the Assam NEET PG 2025 counselling

MBBS passing certificate

NEET PG admit card and NEET PG result

2 passport-sized photographs

MBBS 1st, 2nd and 3rd-year examinations Marksheets

Registration Certificate and Internship Completion Certificate

Photo ID proof

