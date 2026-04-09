Assam HSLC Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow At sebaonline.org; Check Class 10 Scores Via Online, SMS & Digilocker | File Pic (Representative Image)

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: The Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) will make the SEBA HSLC Result 2026 public tomorrow, April 10, 2026. Additionally, students can access the SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Link on the board's website at resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org. To view their Assam Board 10th Result 2026, students must use their roll number.

Assam HSLC Result 2026: Exam Details

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) administered the Class 10 board exams from February 10 to February 27, 2026. This year, a lot of students took the exams, which were held at different locations throughout the state.

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Important dates

Exam dates: February 10–27, 2026

Date of results: April 10, 2026 (confirmed)

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Select the "Assam HSLC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Type in your roll number, etc.

Step 4: View your outcome on the screen.

Step 5: Save your marksheet for later use.

Direct link to view the outcome

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message in the required format based on your network:

Airtel: AS10 Roll Number → Send to 5207011

BSNL: SEBA18 Roll Number → Send to 57766

Vodafone/Jio/Idea: AS10 Roll Number → Send to 58888111

Step 2: Send the SMS and wait for the reply. Your Assam Board Class 10 result will be delivered directly to your phone.

For the most recent information on the availability of the Assam HSLC 2026 result, students should regularly visit the official website and log in with their credentials.