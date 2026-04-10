Assam HSLC Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 10 AM; Check SEBA Class 10 Scores On resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HSLC Exams Form 2026 | Canva

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will release the SEBA HSLC Result 2026 on April 10, 2026 at 10 a.m. The SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Link is also available to students on the board's website at resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org. Students need to utilise their roll number in order to check their Assam Board 10th Result 2026.

Assam HSLC Result 2026: Exam Details

Exam: Class 10 (HSLC) Board Exams 2026

Exam dates: February 10 to February 27, 2026

Mode: Conducted across multiple centres in the state

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Important dates

Exam dates: February 10–27, 2026

Date of results: April 10, 2026 (confirmed)

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the "Assam HSLC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other information.

Step 4: Check the results on the screen.

Step 5: Save your marksheet for later use.

Direct link to view the outcome

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your cell phone and type the message in the format allowed by your network.

Airtel: AS10 Roll Number → Forward to 5207011

BSNL: SEBA18 Roll Number → Forward to 57766

Vodafone/Jio/Idea: AS10 Roll Number ⇒ Send to 58888111

Step 2: Send the SMS and watch for a response. You will receive your Assam Board Class 10 results straight to your phone.

Students should frequently visit the official website and log in with their credentials to obtain the most updated information regarding the availability of the Assam HSLC 2026 result.