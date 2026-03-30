Assam HSLC Result 2026 To Be Declared On April 10 At sebaonline.org, Confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam HSLC Result 2026: The results of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination 2026 will be declared on April 10, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on Sunday, putting an end to weeks of anticipation among Class 10 students.

The announcement came during an election campaign event on March 29, where several students present at the venue asked the Chief Minister about the result date. Responding directly to their queries, Sarma said that the HSLC results would be announced on April 10 as scheduled.

Assam HSLC Result 2026: Exam details

The Class 10 board examinations were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) between February 10 and February 27, 2026. The examinations were conducted in various centers in the state, with a large number of students appearing for the exams this year.

Although the exact process of result declaration is to be revealed, the Board generally announces the HSLC exam results on their official website, along with the availability of the results at various centers.

Assam HSLC 2026 Exam Schedule:

Exam dates: From 10th Feb to 27th Feb, 2026

Result date: 10th Apr, 2026 (Confirmed)

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link “Assam HSLC Result 2026”

Step 3: Enter your roll number, etc.

Step 4: Check your result on the screen

Step 5: Download your marksheet for future use

Direct link to check the result

Students can log in with their credentials and should frequently visit the official website for the latest updates on the availability of the Assam HSLC 2026 result.