Assam HSLC Result 2026 Rechecking Registration Commences On April 13; Check Details Here

Assam HSLC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, declared the SEBA Class 10th Result 2026 today on the official website. The Board has also announced the Assam HSLC answer sheet rechecking dates for 2026. The board will begin the rechecking application process on April 13, 2026, as per the Shiksha report.

Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation or obtain a scanned copy of the answer sheet 2026, including the OMR sheet and answer key, will be able to apply online. The SEBA HSLC answer sheet for rechecking the 2026 portal will be released soon.

Students who are dissatisfied with their Assam HSLC Results 2026 can request that their answer sheets be re-evaluated or re-checked. The application must be submitted within 12 days of the result announcement via the official website, sebaservices. in as per various media reports. The re-evaluation fee is ₹350 per subject.

Students can request photocopies of their evaluated answer scripts for ₹550 per subject, including the re-checking fee. The application for a photocopy of the answer sheet must be submitted online through the same website.

Assam HSLC Results 2026: Rechecking Details

Candidates can check out the rechecking details for the Assam HSLC Result 2026.

Application Link: sebaservices.in

Fee: ₹350 per subject.

Deadline: Within 12 days of the results being declared.

Candidates can apply for rechecking and a scanned copy of answer scripts or OMR sheets.

The main HSLC 2026 results are available at results.sebaonline.org.

Assam HSLC Result 2026: Compartment Exams to held in May

Students who did not pass the Assam HSLC 2026 exam may take compartmental exams, which are expected to be held in May 2026 and results announced in June 2026.

Assam HSLC Result 2026 Live: Compartment exam rules explained

Students who fail in up to three subjects are eligible for the compartment exam

Must have secured a minimum of 170 aggregate marks

The HSLC Compartmental Exam 2026 will be conducted as a single-chance opportunity

To pass, students must score at least 30% marks in each subject

Students must obtain a minimum total of 180 marks overall

Examination fee: ₹500 per subject

Additional ₹150 centre fee is applicable