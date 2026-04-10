Assam HSLC Result 2026 Declared By SEBA At sebaonline.org; Direct Link Here

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: The SEBA HSLC Result 2026 has released the result today, April 10, 2026, by the Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA). The SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Link is also available to students on the board's website at resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org. Students need to utilise their roll number in order to check their Assam Board 10th Result 2026.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to check the result Link 1

Direct link to check the result Link 2

Direct link to check the result Link 3 via Digilocker

Assam HSLC Result 2026: Exam Details

The Class 10 board exams were given by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) from February 10 and February 27, 2026. Exams were administered at various places across the state, and many pupils took them this year.

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Important dates

Exam dates: February 10–27, 2026

Date of results: April 10, 2026 (confirmed)

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS app on your cellphone and type the message in the below given format based on your network:

Airtel: AS10 Roll Number → Send to 5207011

BSNL: SEBA18 Roll Number → Send to 57766

Vodafone/Jio/Idea: AS10 Roll Number → Send to 58888111

Step 2: Send the SMS and wait for the reply. Your Assam Board Class 10 result will be delivered directly to your phone.

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Then choose the "Assam HSLC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter in your roll number and other necessary information.

Step 4: Then submit, your result will be opened on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

Direct link to check the result Link 1

Direct link to check the result Link 2

Direct link to check the result Link 3 via Digilocker

For the most recent information on the availability of the Assam HSLC 2026 result, students should regularly visit the official website and log in with their credentials.