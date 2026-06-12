Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026 Out; Here’s How To Check Results

Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I (formerly SEBA), has announced the Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026. Students who applied for the re-evaluation or re-checking of their Class 10 answer scripts can now access their revised results through the official website, site.sebaonline.org.

The re-checking process allows students to verify whether all answers were evaluated correctly and whether marks were calculated accurately. Candidates can check their updated marks online using their roll number and other required credentials.

Direct Link To Check Results

Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026: Steps to Check

Follow these steps to download the revised result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at the site.sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the "Results" section on the homepage

Step 3: Select the "Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026" link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required login details

Step 5: Click "Submit"

Step 6: The revised result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download and save the result for future reference

Step 8: Take a printout for admission and documentation purposes

Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Students should carefully verify the following details in the scorecard:

Student's name

Roll number

School name

Subject-wise marks

Revised marks (if applicable)

Total marks obtained

Result status

After Checking the Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026

After reviewing the re-evaluation result, students should download a copy of the scorecard for future use.

Students whose marks have changed should obtain the revised mark sheet as per the board's instructions

Candidates who have passed can proceed with admission to Class 11 or other higher education courses

Students should complete all admission-related formalities within the prescribed deadlines

In case of any discrepancy, candidates are advised to contact their school authorities or the board immediately

Students should continue monitoring the official website for further notifications regarding mark sheets and admissions

The Assam HSLC Re-Checking Result 2026 has been released online, providing students with an opportunity to verify any changes in their marks after the re-evaluation process. Candidates are advised to download their updated scorecards and keep them safe for future academic requirements.