Assam HSLC Board Exam 2025: Class 10 Time Table OUT, Check Full Schedule Here

Assam HSLC Board Exam 2025 | Official Website

The dates for the much awaited HSLC (Class 10) exams in 2025 have been formally announced by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA). The published timetable states that the tests would start on February 15, 2025, and end on March 3, 2025.



The Board of Secondary Education, Assam's official website offers a comprehensive timetable in PDF format for students studying for the Assam HSLC exams.

The 2025 Assam Board HSLC Exam will take place in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the second will run from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The two-day Assal HSLC class 10 practical exams are scheduled for January 21–22, 2025.

Class 10 time table

How to download?

-Visit the Assam Board's (SEBA) official website.

-Select the link for the 2025 HSLC Examination Program.

-The PDF Date Sheet will appear.

-For additional reference, download the HSLC schedule.