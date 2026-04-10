Assam HSLC 2026 Result Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 65.62%

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC Result 2026 today, April 10, 2026. Students can access their results on the official websites resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org using their roll numbers. The overall pass percentage stands at 65.62%.
This year, a total of 438,565 students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams across 1,046 examination centers. Among them, 190,243 were boys, and 248,322 were girls.
The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, at various centers across Assam.
Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared, 2,81,701 passed, for a total pass rate of 65.62%. Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared, 2,81,701 passed, for a total pass rate of 65.62%.
Direct link to view the outcome
Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Overall Pass Percentage 2026
Total candidates appeared: 4,29,249
Total passed: 2,81,701
Overall pass percentage: 65.62%
Boys pass percentage: 67.78%
Girls' pass percentage: 63.96%
Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Category-Wise Performance Data
Candidates can check out the category-wise performance data here:
General (GEN) Category
Appeared: 1,98,915
Passed: 1,25,508
Pass percentage: 63.09%
Boys: 66.10%
Girls: 61.06%
MOBC Category
Appeared: 7,204
Passed: 5,111
Pass percentage: 70.94%
Boys: 74.06%
Girls: 68.42%
OBC Category
Appeared: 88,381
Passed: 63,326
Pass percentage: 71.65%
Boys: 72.64%
Girls: 70.77%
SC Category
Appeared: 38,473
Passed: 23,016
Pass percentage: 59.82%
Boys: 61.75%
Girls: 58.20%
ST (Hills) Category
Appeared: 15,380
Passed: 10,628
Pass percentage: 69.10%
Boys: 70.71%
Girls: 67.68%
ST (Plains) Category
Appeared: 57,243
Passed: 42,161
Pass percentage: 73.65% (Highest among categories)
Boys: 73.30%
Girls: 73.95%
OBC (Tea Garden) Category
Appeared: 23,653
Passed: 11,951
Pass percentage: 50.52% (Lowest among categories)
Boys: 52.53%
Girls: 49.07%
Assam HSLC 2026 Result: District-Wise Performance Data
The top-performing districts in Assam HSLC 2026 Exam based on pass percentages are Dima Hasao with 88.23%, followed by Sivasagar at 84.08%, Dibrugarh at 78.46%, Golaghat at 77.99%, and Baksa with 77.24%.
Overall District Performance Data
Total appeared: 4,29,249
1st Division: 85,189
2nd Division: 1,50,167
3rd Division: 46,345
Total passed: 2,81,701
Overall pass: 65.62%
Barpeta
Appeared: 28,039
Passed: 18,453
Percentage: 65.81%
Bongaigaon
Appeared: 10,108
Passed: 5,016
Percentage: 49.62%
Baksa
Appeared: 14,807
Passed: 11,437
Percentage: 77.24%
Chirang
Appeared: 7,124
Passed: 4,635
Percentage: 65.06%
Cachar
Appeared: 25,961
Passed: 12,755
Percentage: 49.13%
Dhubri
Appeared: 25,855
Passed: 12,933
Percentage: 50.02%
Darrang
Appeared: 12,895
Passed: 8,626
Percentage: 66.89%
Dhemaji
Appeared: 13,633
Passed: 9,252
Percentage: 67.86%
Dibrugarh
Appeared: 14,380
Passed: 11,283
Percentage: 78.46%
Goalpara
Appeared: 13,823
Passed: 8,576
Percentage: 62.04%
Golaghat
Appeared: 12,856
Passed: 10,026
Percentage: 77.99%
Hailakandi
Appeared: 10,194
Passed: 5,282
Percentage: 51.81%
Jorhat
Appeared: 10,598
Passed: 7,898
Percentage: 74.52%
Kamrup Rural
Appeared: 21,608
Passed: 15,524
Percentage: 71.84%
Karbi Anglong
Appeared: 11,124
Passed: 7,251
Percentage: 65.18%
Sribhumi
Appeared: 17,663
Passed: 11,704
Percentage: 66.26%
Kokrajhar
Appeared: 13,763
Passed: 9,014
Percentage: 65.49%
Lakhimpur
Appeared: 16,883
Passed: 12,997
Percentage: 76.98%
Morigaon
Appeared: 13,192
Passed: 7,648
Percentage: 57.97%
Nagaon
Appeared: 23,083
Passed: 14,674
Percentage: 63.57%
Nalbari
Appeared: 11,233
Passed: 8,602
Percentage: 76.58%
Dima Hasao
Appeared: 3,356
Passed: 2,961
Percentage: 88.23%
Sivasagar
Appeared: 8,726
Passed: 7,337
Percentage: 84.08%
Sonitpur
Appeared: 13,158
Passed: 7,371
Percentage: 56.02%
Tinsukia
Appeared: 13,120
Passed: 8,887
Percentage: 67.74%
Udalguri
Appeared: 9,629
Passed: 6,955
Percentage: 72.23%
Kamrup Metro
Appeared: 13,289
Passed: 10,225
Percentage: 76.94%
Biswanath
Appeared: 9,742
Passed: 5,958
Percentage: 61.16%
Charaideo
Appeared: 4,439
Passed: 3,208
Percentage: 72.27%
Hojai
Appeared: 11,165
Passed: 6,694
Percentage: 59.96%
Majuli
Appeared: 3,155
Passed: 1,876
Percentage: 59.46%
South Salmara
Appeared: 5,237
Passed: 3,102
Percentage: 59.23%
West Karbi Anglong
Appeared: 5,411
Passed: 3,541
Percentage: 65.44%
Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result online
Step 1: Go to the SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org.
Step 2: Click the "Assam HSLC Result 2026" link.
Step 3: Enter your roll number, etc.
Step 4: Review your results on the screen.
Step 5: Keep your marksheet for later use.
Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message in the format required by your network.
Airtel: AS10 Roll Number - Send to 5207011.
BSNL: SEBA18 Roll Number- Send to 57766.
Send your AS10 roll number to 58888111 for Vodafone, Jio, or Idea.
Step 2: Send the SMS and wait for a reply. Your Assam Board Class 10 results will be sent directly to your phone.
Students should visit the official website on a regular basis to get the most up-to-date information on the availability of the Assam HSLC 2026 results.
Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Pass Percentage Trends (2020-2025)
Year-wise performance:
2025
Candidates Appeared: 4,22,737
Boys Pass %: 67.59%
Girls Pass %: 61.09%
Overall Pass %: 63.98%
2024
Candidates Appeared: 4,19,078
Boys Pass %: 77.30%
Girls Pass %: 74.40%
Overall Pass %: 75.7%
2023
Candidates Appeared: 4,22,203
Boys Pass %: 74.71%
Girls Pass %: 70.96%
Overall Pass %: 72.69%
2022
Candidates Appeared: 4,19,887
Boys Pass %: 58.80%
Girls Pass %: 54.49%
Overall Pass %: 56.49%
2021
Candidates Appeared: 4,26,553
Boys Pass %: 93.10%
Girls Pass %: 92.90%
Overall Pass %: 93.10%
Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Last Year's Data
Total students appeared: 4,22,737
Boys: 1,87,752
Girls: 2,34,985
Overall pass percentage: 63.98%