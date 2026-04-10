Assam HSLC 2026 Result Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 65.62%

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) has declared the Assam HSLC Result 2026 today, April 10, 2026. Students can access their results on the official websites resultsassam.nic.in and sebaonline.org using their roll numbers. The overall pass percentage stands at 65.62%.

This year, a total of 438,565 students appeared for the Assam HSLC exams across 1,046 examination centers. Among them, 190,243 were boys, and 248,322 were girls.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, at various centers across Assam.

Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared, 2,81,701 passed, for a total pass rate of 65.62%. Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared, 2,81,701 passed, for a total pass rate of 65.62%.

Direct link to view the outcome

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Overall Pass Percentage 2026

Total candidates appeared: 4,29,249

Total passed: 2,81,701

Overall pass percentage: 65.62%

Boys pass percentage: 67.78%

Girls' pass percentage: 63.96%

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Category-Wise Performance Data

Candidates can check out the category-wise performance data here:

General (GEN) Category

Appeared: 1,98,915

Passed: 1,25,508

Pass percentage: 63.09%

Boys: 66.10%

Girls: 61.06%

MOBC Category

Appeared: 7,204

Passed: 5,111

Pass percentage: 70.94%

Boys: 74.06%

Girls: 68.42%

OBC Category

Appeared: 88,381

Passed: 63,326

Pass percentage: 71.65%

Boys: 72.64%

Girls: 70.77%

SC Category

Appeared: 38,473

Passed: 23,016

Pass percentage: 59.82%

Boys: 61.75%

Girls: 58.20%

ST (Hills) Category

Appeared: 15,380

Passed: 10,628

Pass percentage: 69.10%

Boys: 70.71%

Girls: 67.68%

ST (Plains) Category

Appeared: 57,243

Passed: 42,161

Pass percentage: 73.65% (Highest among categories)

Boys: 73.30%

Girls: 73.95%

OBC (Tea Garden) Category

Appeared: 23,653

Passed: 11,951

Pass percentage: 50.52% (Lowest among categories)

Boys: 52.53%

Girls: 49.07%

Heartiest congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the 𝐇𝐒𝐋𝐂 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 across Assam. Out of 4,29,249 candidates who appeared, 2,81,701 have passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 65.62%.



Out of 4,29,249 candidates who… pic.twitter.com/3Qf0xF2xfI — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 10, 2026

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: District-Wise Performance Data

The top-performing districts in Assam HSLC 2026 Exam based on pass percentages are Dima Hasao with 88.23%, followed by Sivasagar at 84.08%, Dibrugarh at 78.46%, Golaghat at 77.99%, and Baksa with 77.24%.

Overall District Performance Data

Total appeared: 4,29,249

1st Division: 85,189

2nd Division: 1,50,167

3rd Division: 46,345

Total passed: 2,81,701

Overall pass: 65.62%

Barpeta

Appeared: 28,039

Passed: 18,453

Percentage: 65.81%

Bongaigaon

Appeared: 10,108

Passed: 5,016

Percentage: 49.62%

Baksa

Appeared: 14,807

Passed: 11,437

Percentage: 77.24%

Chirang

Appeared: 7,124

Passed: 4,635

Percentage: 65.06%

Cachar

Appeared: 25,961

Passed: 12,755

Percentage: 49.13%

Dhubri

Appeared: 25,855

Passed: 12,933

Percentage: 50.02%

Darrang

Appeared: 12,895

Passed: 8,626

Percentage: 66.89%

Dhemaji

Appeared: 13,633

Passed: 9,252

Percentage: 67.86%

Dibrugarh

Appeared: 14,380

Passed: 11,283

Percentage: 78.46%

Goalpara

Appeared: 13,823

Passed: 8,576

Percentage: 62.04%

Golaghat

Appeared: 12,856

Passed: 10,026

Percentage: 77.99%

Hailakandi

Appeared: 10,194

Passed: 5,282

Percentage: 51.81%

Jorhat

Appeared: 10,598

Passed: 7,898

Percentage: 74.52%

Kamrup Rural

Appeared: 21,608

Passed: 15,524

Percentage: 71.84%

Karbi Anglong

Appeared: 11,124

Passed: 7,251

Percentage: 65.18%

Sribhumi

Appeared: 17,663

Passed: 11,704

Percentage: 66.26%

Kokrajhar

Appeared: 13,763

Passed: 9,014

Percentage: 65.49%

Lakhimpur

Appeared: 16,883

Passed: 12,997

Percentage: 76.98%

Morigaon

Appeared: 13,192

Passed: 7,648

Percentage: 57.97%

Nagaon

Appeared: 23,083

Passed: 14,674

Percentage: 63.57%

Nalbari

Appeared: 11,233

Passed: 8,602

Percentage: 76.58%

Dima Hasao

Appeared: 3,356

Passed: 2,961

Percentage: 88.23%

Sivasagar

Appeared: 8,726

Passed: 7,337

Percentage: 84.08%

Sonitpur

Appeared: 13,158

Passed: 7,371

Percentage: 56.02%

Tinsukia

Appeared: 13,120

Passed: 8,887

Percentage: 67.74%

Udalguri

Appeared: 9,629

Passed: 6,955

Percentage: 72.23%

Kamrup Metro

Appeared: 13,289

Passed: 10,225

Percentage: 76.94%

Biswanath

Appeared: 9,742

Passed: 5,958

Percentage: 61.16%

Charaideo

Appeared: 4,439

Passed: 3,208

Percentage: 72.27%

Hojai

Appeared: 11,165

Passed: 6,694

Percentage: 59.96%

Majuli

Appeared: 3,155

Passed: 1,876

Percentage: 59.46%

South Salmara

Appeared: 5,237

Passed: 3,102

Percentage: 59.23%

West Karbi Anglong

Appeared: 5,411

Passed: 3,541

Percentage: 65.44%

Heartiest congratulations to the top three performing districts:



✅ Dima Hasao – 88.23%

✅ Sivasagar – 84.08%

✅ Dibrugarh – 78.46% pic.twitter.com/SVghOQG2bA — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 10, 2026

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to the SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click the "Assam HSLC Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, etc.

Step 4: Review your results on the screen.

Step 5: Keep your marksheet for later use.

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message in the format required by your network.

Airtel: AS10 Roll Number - Send to 5207011.

BSNL: SEBA18 Roll Number- Send to 57766.

Send your AS10 roll number to 58888111 for Vodafone, Jio, or Idea.

Step 2: Send the SMS and wait for a reply. Your Assam Board Class 10 results will be sent directly to your phone.

Students should visit the official website on a regular basis to get the most up-to-date information on the availability of the Assam HSLC 2026 results.

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Pass Percentage Trends (2020-2025)

Year-wise performance:

2025

Candidates Appeared: 4,22,737

Boys Pass %: 67.59%

Girls Pass %: 61.09%

Overall Pass %: 63.98%

2024

Candidates Appeared: 4,19,078

Boys Pass %: 77.30%

Girls Pass %: 74.40%

Overall Pass %: 75.7%

2023

Candidates Appeared: 4,22,203

Boys Pass %: 74.71%

Girls Pass %: 70.96%

Overall Pass %: 72.69%

2022

Candidates Appeared: 4,19,887

Boys Pass %: 58.80%

Girls Pass %: 54.49%

Overall Pass %: 56.49%

2021

Candidates Appeared: 4,26,553

Boys Pass %: 93.10%

Girls Pass %: 92.90%

Overall Pass %: 93.10%

Assam HSLC 2026 Result: Last Year's Data

Total students appeared: 4,22,737

Boys: 1,87,752

Girls: 2,34,985

Overall pass percentage: 63.98%