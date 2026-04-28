Assam HS Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 10:30 AM; Over 3.3 Lakh Students Can Check Class 12 Results On ahsec.assam.gov.in

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Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II is all set to announce the High School Final Results on April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. The official website of the board will provide a link to the results. Through the link on the official website, candidates who took the Class 12 exams can view their results.

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 result 2026 will be revealed on Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:30 AM, after a press conference at 7:30 AM, according to the official announcement made by the government. It is recommended that candidates who took the exam have their login information close to hand in order to view their results.

According to the data available, 3,30,744 pupils took the Assam High School Final Exams this year, which took place between February 11 and March 16, 2026. Candidates can view their Assam High School results on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, after they are declared. Additionally, candidates can use the DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or the official mobile app, Upolobdha, to view their results.

Assam HS Result 2026: Website to check the result

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamresults.in

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can view their results online by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the 2026 Assam High School Results link.

Step 3: Enter the captcha code, roll code, and roll number.

Step 4: The Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026 will be available to you.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Use the format ASSAM12 to enter the message.

Step 3: Text 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: Wait for the answer message from the board.

Step 5: Your Assam High School Results 2026 will be sent to your phone via SMS.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

By following these guidelines, students can quickly receive their marksheet from DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number linked to Aadhaar to log in.

Step 3: Proceed to the "Education" part.

Step 4: Do some research on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Step 5: Choose the Class XII Marksheet

Step 6: Type in your name, roll number, and year (2026).

Step 7: Save your marksheet after downloading it.

Assam HS Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

Subject-wise marks

Overall total score

Pass/Fail status

Marks required for further admission/entrance

Student details and exam information

Students should carefully check all details for errors

Report any mistakes to the concerned authorities immediately