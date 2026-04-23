Assam HS Result 2026 To Be Declared On April 28 At resultsassam.nic.in, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirms

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | X - @himantabiswa

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will release higher secondary exam results on April 28, 2026. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, said that students who took the Class 12 board exams would be able to view their HS 2nd year results 2026 on resultsassam.nic.in.

Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April.

My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 23, 2026

The link to the 2026 HS results will be active at ahsec.assam.gov.in. By using their roll number and roll code, students can obtain their Assam second-year high school results.

Assam HS Result 2026: Website to check the result

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamresults.in

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can verify their results online by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Look up the Assam HS Result 2026 Link.

Step 3: Enter the captcha code, roll code, and roll number.

Step 4: The Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026 will be accessible.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

By following these instructions, students can simply use DigiLocker to download their marksheet:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number linked to Aadhaar to log in.

Step 3: Access the "Education" area.

Step 4: Look up the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council or AHSEC.

Step 5: Choose the Class XII Marksheet

Step 6: Type your name, roll number, and year (2026).

Step 7: Save your marksheet after downloading it

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: ASSAM12

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Wait for the reply message from the board.

Step 5: Your Assam HS Result 2026 will be received on your mobile via SMS.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via ASSEB Results App

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Install the program for ASSEB Results.

Step 3: Choose "HS (Class 12) Result" when the app opens.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and roll code.

Step 5: Click "Get Results" to view your marksheet right away.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result by Upolobdha app

To get the HS result 2026 marksheet via the Upolobdha app, students must follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Look for and download the "Upolobdha" app.

Step 3: Select "Assam HS result 2026."

Step 4: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 5: The 2026 Assam High School marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Assam HS Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

Subject-specific grades, the overall score, and the pass/fail status necessary for further admissions are all included in the Assam High School 2026 results. If there are any errors in the results, students must carefully review these details and notify the authorities.

Assam HS Result 2026: What's next?

Students can apply to universities and colleges for undergraduate studies following the 2026 Assam High School 12th grade results. Those who are unhappy with their grades may take further tests or reevaluate. Students can continue to monitor this page for announcements about the Assamese high school results for 2026 as well as the date of the AHSEC results.