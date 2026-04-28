Assam HS Result 2026 Live Today: Alternate Ways To Check Class 12 Scores If Official Website Hangs

Assam HS Result 2026 Live Today: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II High School Final Results are slated to released today, at 10:30 AM after a press conference at 7:330 AM. The official website of the board will provide a link to the results. Through the link on the official website, candidates who took the Class 12 exams can view their results.

It is recommended that candidates who took the exam have their login information close to hand in order to view their results.

Candidates can view their Assam High School results on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in, after they are declared. However, there is a greater chance that the website would lag and hang because 3.3 lakh people took the test. If so, don't worry, we've provided several methods to verify the outcome.

Assam HS Result 2026: Alternate ways to check the result

SMS

Digilocker

Upolobdha App

ASSEB Results App

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter the message using the format ASSAM12.

Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Await the board's response message.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS on your phone with your Assam HS Result 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can easily download their marksheet from DigiLocker by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: To log in, enter your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number.

Step 3: Go to the "Education" section.

Step 4: Research the AHSEC, or Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

Step 5: Select the Marksheet for Class XII

Step 6: Enter your name, year (2026), and roll number.

Step 7: After downloading your marksheet, save it.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via ASSEB Results App

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Set up the ASSEB Results software.

Step 3: Select "HS (Class 12) Result" when the application launches.

Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number.

Step 5: Click "Get Results" to immediately access your marksheet.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result by Upolobdha app

Students must take the following actions in order to obtain the HS result 2026 marksheet through the Upolobdha app:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Find the "Upolobdha" app and download it.

Step 3: Choose "Assam HS result 2026."

Step 4: Type in the required login details.

Step 5: The screen will show the Assam High School marksheet for 2026.

According to the data available, 3,30,744 pupils took the Assam High School Final Exams this year, which took place between February 11 and March 16, 2026.