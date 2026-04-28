Assam HS Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys With Higher Pass Percentage Of 81.96%

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II announced the High School Final Results on April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. The board's official website will include a link to the results. Candidates who took the Class 12 exam can view their results. The overall pass percentage is 79.54%.

Direct link to check the result

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Assam HS Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys

In the Assam HS Result 2026, girls have clearly outperformed boys overall. The female pass percentage stands at 81.96%, which is significantly higher than the male pass percentage of 71.90%. This gap highlights a strong academic edge among female students this year, continuing the trend of girls consistently achieving better results in board examinations.

Arts Stream

Girls not only had a higher pass percentage but also dominated in all division categories, clearly outperforming boys in the Arts stream

Female candidates (top performers):

Appeared: 1,41,534

Passed: 1,16,008

Pass Percentage: 81.96% (highest among all)

1st Division: 37,605

2nd Division: 46,069

3rd Division: 32,334

Male candidates:

Appeared: 99,589

Passed: 75,790

Pass Percentage: 76.10%

1st Division: 17,150

2nd Division: 33,112

3rd Division: 25,528

Transgender candidates:

Appeared: 1

Passed: 0

Pass Percentage: 0.00%

Commerce Stream

Female students outperformed male students in the Commerce stream as well, achieving a higher pass percentage and strong results across all divisions.

Female candidates:

Appeared: 5,945

Passed: 4,915

Pass Percentage: 82.67% (higher than males)

1st Division: 2,760

2nd Division: 1,565

3rd Division: 590

Male candidates:

Appeared: 13,524

Passed: 10,881

Pass Percentage: 80.45%

1st Division: 5,027

2nd Division: 4,129

3rd Division: 1,725

Overall:

Total Appeared: 19,469

Total Passed: 15,796

Overall Pass Percentage: 81.13%

1st Division: 7,787

2nd Division: 5,694

3rd Division: 2,315

Science Stream

Female pass percentage: 90.80%

Female appeared: 26,474

Female passed: 24,039

Male pass percentage: 89.00%

Male appeared: 34,193

Male passed: 30,435

Assam HS Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of the Assam HS Result 2026 stands at

Total Pass Percentage - 79.54%

Female Pass Percentage - 81.96%

Male Pass Percentage - 71.90%

Arts stream pass percentage - 79.54%

Science stream pass percentage - 89.79%

Commerce stream pass percentage - 81.13%.

Assam HS Result 2026: Arts Statistics

Total Appeared - 241124

1st Division - 54755

2nd Division - 79181

3rd Division - 57862

Total Passed - 191798

Pass Percentage - 79.54%

Assam HS Result 2026: Commerce Statistics

Total Appeared - 19469

1st Division - 7787

2nd Division - 5694

3rd Division - 2315

Total Passed - 15796

Pass Percentage - 81.13%

Assam HS Result 2026: Science Statistics

Total students appeared: 60,667

1st Division: 34,079 students

2nd Division: 17,777 students

3rd Division: 2,618 students

Total students passed: 54,474

Overall pass percentage: 89.79%

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can access their results online by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the link to the 2026 Assam High School Results.

Step 3: Fill in the captcha, roll code, and roll number.

Step 4: The Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026 will be made available to you.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter the message in the ASSAM12 format.

Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Wait for the board's response message.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your Assam HS Result 2026.