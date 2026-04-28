Assam HS Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys With Higher Pass Percentage Of 81.96%

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II announced the High School Final Results on April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. The board's official website will include a link to the results. Candidates who took the Class 12 exam can view their results. The overall pass percentage is 79.54%.
Assam HS Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys
In the Assam HS Result 2026, girls have clearly outperformed boys overall. The female pass percentage stands at 81.96%, which is significantly higher than the male pass percentage of 71.90%. This gap highlights a strong academic edge among female students this year, continuing the trend of girls consistently achieving better results in board examinations.
Arts Stream
Girls not only had a higher pass percentage but also dominated in all division categories, clearly outperforming boys in the Arts stream
Female candidates (top performers):
Appeared: 1,41,534
Passed: 1,16,008
Pass Percentage: 81.96% (highest among all)
1st Division: 37,605
2nd Division: 46,069
3rd Division: 32,334
Male candidates:
Appeared: 99,589
Passed: 75,790
Pass Percentage: 76.10%
1st Division: 17,150
2nd Division: 33,112
3rd Division: 25,528
Transgender candidates:
Appeared: 1
Passed: 0
Pass Percentage: 0.00%
Commerce Stream
Female students outperformed male students in the Commerce stream as well, achieving a higher pass percentage and strong results across all divisions.
Female candidates:
Appeared: 5,945
Passed: 4,915
Pass Percentage: 82.67% (higher than males)
1st Division: 2,760
2nd Division: 1,565
3rd Division: 590
Male candidates:
Appeared: 13,524
Passed: 10,881
Pass Percentage: 80.45%
1st Division: 5,027
2nd Division: 4,129
3rd Division: 1,725
Overall:
Total Appeared: 19,469
Total Passed: 15,796
Overall Pass Percentage: 81.13%
1st Division: 7,787
2nd Division: 5,694
3rd Division: 2,315
Science Stream
Female pass percentage: 90.80%
Female appeared: 26,474
Female passed: 24,039
Male pass percentage: 89.00%
Male appeared: 34,193
Male passed: 30,435
Assam HS Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of the Assam HS Result 2026 stands at
Total Pass Percentage - 79.54%
Female Pass Percentage - 81.96%
Male Pass Percentage - 71.90%
Arts stream pass percentage - 79.54%
Science stream pass percentage - 89.79%
Commerce stream pass percentage - 81.13%.
Assam HS Result 2026: Arts Statistics
Total Appeared - 241124
1st Division - 54755
2nd Division - 79181
3rd Division - 57862
Total Passed - 191798
Pass Percentage - 79.54%
Assam HS Result 2026: Commerce Statistics
Total Appeared - 19469
1st Division - 7787
2nd Division - 5694
3rd Division - 2315
Total Passed - 15796
Pass Percentage - 81.13%
Assam HS Result 2026: Science Statistics
Total students appeared: 60,667
1st Division: 34,079 students
2nd Division: 17,777 students
3rd Division: 2,618 students
Total students passed: 54,474
Overall pass percentage: 89.79%
Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online
Students can access their results online by following the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Visit resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Step 2: Locate the link to the 2026 Assam High School Results.
Step 3: Fill in the captcha, roll code, and roll number.
Step 4: The Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026 will be made available to you.
Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS
Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app.
Step 2: Enter the message in the ASSAM12 format.
Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.
Step 4: Wait for the board's response message.
Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your Assam HS Result 2026.