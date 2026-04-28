Assam HS Result 2026 Declared: Re-checking Applications To Begin In Two Days; Fee ₹500 Per Subject

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division II has declared the High School Final Results on April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. today. Along with that, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, has also released the official notification outlining the process for re-checking of answer scripts and obtaining scanned copies for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026.
Students who are dissatisfied with their grades will be able to apply online via the AHSEC official website once the application window opens.
Assam HS Result 2026: Application Window & Important Timeline
The notification states that the application portal will be activated two days after the results are declared. Candidates must submit their requests within 15 days of when the link is made available.
The board has stated that no offline applications will be accepted, and all incomplete submissions will be rejected.
Assam HS Result 2026: How to Apply for Re-checking & Scanned Copy
Candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in
Click on “Apply for Re-checking & Scanned Copy of Answer Scripts."
Select the subject(s)
Enter required details
Pay the application fee online
Assam HS Result 2026: Fee Details for Re-checking
Candidates who apply for rechecking and provide a scanned copy of their answer scripts must pay the following:
₹500 per subject (theory papers only)
Payment must be made online only
Assam HS Result 2026: What Does Re-checking Include?
The board has emphasized that re-checking does not mean re-evaluation. It will only cover:
Re-totaling of marks
Evaluation of any unanswered/unchecked questions
Correction of errors in marks entry
Assam HS Result 2026: Result of Re-checking
The results of the re-checking process will be posted on the official website within 30 days of the application's submission deadline.
If there is any change in marks:
A revised marksheet will be issued after submitting the original one
Updated marks (even if reduced) will be treated as final
Assam HS Result 2026: Scanned Copy of Answer Script
Candidates who apply will receive a scanned copy via the email address provided during registration. The board will conceal all confidential information, including the identities of examiners and officials.