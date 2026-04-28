Assam HS Result 2026 Declared: Re-checking Applications To Begin In Two Days; Fee ₹500 Per Subject

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division II has declared the High School Final Results on April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. today. Along with that, the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, has also released the official notification outlining the process for re-checking of answer scripts and obtaining scanned copies for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026.

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades will be able to apply online via the AHSEC official website once the application window opens.

Direct link to check the result

Check Official Notification Here

Assam HS Result 2026: Application Window & Important Timeline

The notification states that the application portal will be activated two days after the results are declared. Candidates must submit their requests within 15 days of when the link is made available.

The board has stated that no offline applications will be accepted, and all incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have cleared the HS exam this year with flying colours.



It is the blessings of your parents and teachers, coupled with your hard work and sincerity, which have led to your success in this exam.



But remember, this is just a stepping… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2026

Assam HS Result 2026: How to Apply for Re-checking & Scanned Copy

Candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Click on “Apply for Re-checking & Scanned Copy of Answer Scripts."

Select the subject(s)

Enter required details

Pay the application fee online

Assam HS Result 2026: Fee Details for Re-checking

Candidates who apply for rechecking and provide a scanned copy of their answer scripts must pay the following:

₹500 per subject (theory papers only)

Payment must be made online only

Assam HS Result 2026: What Does Re-checking Include?

The board has emphasized that re-checking does not mean re-evaluation. It will only cover:

Re-totaling of marks

Evaluation of any unanswered/unchecked questions

Correction of errors in marks entry

Assam HS Result 2026: Result of Re-checking

The results of the re-checking process will be posted on the official website within 30 days of the application's submission deadline.

If there is any change in marks:

A revised marksheet will be issued after submitting the original one

Updated marks (even if reduced) will be treated as final

Assam HS Result 2026: Scanned Copy of Answer Script

Candidates who apply will receive a scanned copy via the email address provided during registration. The board will conceal all confidential information, including the identities of examiners and officials.