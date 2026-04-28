Assam HS Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands 79.54%

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II has announced the High School Final Results on April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. The board's official website will provide a link to the results. Candidates who took the Class 12 exams can view their results.

The Overall Pass Percentage stands at 79.54%.

Direct link to check the result

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Assam HS Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage of the Assam HS Result 2026 stands at

Total Pass Percentage - 79.54%

Female Pass Percentage - 81.96%

Male Pass Percentage -71.90%

Arts stream pass percentage - 79.54%

Science stream pass percentage- 89.79%

Commerce stream pass percentage - 81.13%.

Assam HS Result 2026: Arts Statistics

Total Appeared - 241124

1st Division - 54755

2nd Division - 79181

3rd Division - 57862

Total Passed - 191798

Pass Percentage - 79.54%

Assam HS Result 2026: Commerce Statistics

Total Appeared - 19469

1st Division - 7787

2nd Division - 5694

3rd Division - 2315

Total Passed - 15796

Pass Percentage - 81.13%

Assam HS Result 2026: Science Statistics

Total students appeared: 60,667

1st Division: 34,079 students

2nd Division: 17,777 students

3rd Division: 2,618 students

Total students passed: 54,474

Overall pass percentage: 89.79%

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can access their results online by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the link to the 2026 Assam High School Results.

Step 3: Fill in the captcha, roll code, and roll number.

Step 4: The Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026 will be made available to you.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter the message in the ASSAM12 format.

Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Wait for the board's response message.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your Assam HS Result 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can easily download their marksheet from DigiLocker by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number.

Step 3: Visit the "Education" section.

Step 4: Look into the AHSEC, or Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

Step 5: Choose the Mark Sheet for Class XII

Step 6: Enter your name, the year (2026), and the roll number.

Step 7: After you've downloaded your marksheet, save it.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via ASSEB Results App

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Configure the ASSEB Results software.

Step 3: When the application launches, select "HS (Class 12) Result."

Step 4: Enter the roll code and number.

Step 5: Click "Get Results" to immediately access your marksheet.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result by Upolobdha app

To obtain the HS result 2026 marksheet using the Upolobdha app, students must take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Find and download the "Upolobdha" app.

Step 3: Select "Assam HS Results 2026."

Step 4: Fill in the required login information.

Step 5: The screen will display the Assam High School marks sheet for 2026.