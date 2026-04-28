Assam HS Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands 79.54%

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II has announced the High School Final Results on April 28, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. The board's official website will provide a link to the results. Candidates who took the Class 12 exams can view their results.
The Overall Pass Percentage stands at 79.54%.
Direct link to check the result
Check Official Notification Here
Assam HS Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage of the Assam HS Result 2026 stands at
Total Pass Percentage - 79.54%
Female Pass Percentage - 81.96%
Male Pass Percentage -71.90%
Arts stream pass percentage - 79.54%
Science stream pass percentage- 89.79%
Commerce stream pass percentage - 81.13%.
Assam HS Result 2026: Arts Statistics
Total Appeared - 241124
1st Division - 54755
2nd Division - 79181
3rd Division - 57862
Total Passed - 191798
Pass Percentage - 79.54%
Assam HS Result 2026: Commerce Statistics
Total Appeared - 19469
1st Division - 7787
2nd Division - 5694
3rd Division - 2315
Total Passed - 15796
Pass Percentage - 81.13%
Assam HS Result 2026: Science Statistics
Total students appeared: 60,667
1st Division: 34,079 students
2nd Division: 17,777 students
3rd Division: 2,618 students
Total students passed: 54,474
Overall pass percentage: 89.79%
Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online
Students can access their results online by following the steps outlined below:
Step 1: Visit resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.
Step 2: Locate the link to the 2026 Assam High School Results.
Step 3: Fill in the captcha, roll code, and roll number.
Step 4: The Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026 will be made available to you.
Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS
Step 1: On your phone, open the SMS app.
Step 2: Enter the message in the ASSAM12 format.
Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.
Step 4: Wait for the board's response message.
Step 5: You will receive an SMS containing your Assam HS Result 2026.
Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker
Students can easily download their marksheet from DigiLocker by following the instructions below:
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker app.
Step 2: Log in using your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number.
Step 3: Visit the "Education" section.
Step 4: Look into the AHSEC, or Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.
Step 5: Choose the Mark Sheet for Class XII
Step 6: Enter your name, the year (2026), and the roll number.
Step 7: After you've downloaded your marksheet, save it.
Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via ASSEB Results App
Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store.
Step 2: Configure the ASSEB Results software.
Step 3: When the application launches, select "HS (Class 12) Result."
Step 4: Enter the roll code and number.
Step 5: Click "Get Results" to immediately access your marksheet.
Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result by Upolobdha app
To obtain the HS result 2026 marksheet using the Upolobdha app, students must take the following actions:
Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store.
Step 2: Find and download the "Upolobdha" app.
Step 3: Select "Assam HS Results 2026."
Step 4: Fill in the required login information.
Step 5: The screen will display the Assam High School marks sheet for 2026.