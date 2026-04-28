Assam HS Result 2026 Declared At ahsec.assam.gov.in; Check Class 12 Scores Here

Assam HS Result 2026: The High School Final Results were released today by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division-II. Candidates who sat the Class 12 examinations can access their results by clicking on the link on the official website.

This year, between February 11 and March 16, 2026, 3,30,744 students took the Assam High School Final Exams, according to the available data. Candidates can view their Assam High School results on the official website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. Additionally, candidates can view their results via the official mobile app, Upolobdha, or the DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in.

Online: Direct link to check the result

Digilocker: Direct link to check the result

Assam HS Result 2026: Website to check the result

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamresults.in

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Use the format ASSAM12 to enter the message.

Step 3: Text 5676750 or 56263.

Step 4: Wait for the answer message from the board.

Step 5: Your Assam High School Results 2026 will be sent to your phone via SMS.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can view their results online by following the steps listed below:

Step 1: Go to resultsassam.nic.in or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the 2026 Assam High School Results link.

Step 3: Enter the captcha code, roll code, and roll number.

Step 4: The Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026 will be available to you.

Direct link to check the result

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

By following these guidelines, students can quickly receive their marksheet from DigiLocker:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number linked to Aadhaar to log in.

Step 3: Proceed to the "Education" part.

Step 4: Do some research on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Step 5: Choose the Class XII Marksheet

Step 6: Type in your name, roll number, and year (2026).

Step 7: Save your marksheet after downloading it

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via ASSEB Results App

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Set up the ASSEB Results software.

Step 3: Select "HS (Class 12) Result" when the application launches.

Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number.

Step 5: Click "Get Results" to immediately access your marksheet.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result by Upolobdha app

Students must take the following actions in order to obtain the HS result 2026 marksheet through the Upolobdha app:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Find the "Upolobdha" app and download it.

Step 3: Choose "Assam HS result 2026."

Step 4: Type in the required login details.

Step 5: The screen will show the Assam High School marksheet for 2026.