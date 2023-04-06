Assam: Himanta Biswa govt passes three education bills for teacher recruitment, engineering institutions

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu | Twitter

New Delhi: Three measures pertaining to education were approved by the Assam Legislative Assembly, according to Ranoj Pegu, the education minister. During the currently taking place Assam Budget 2023 session, the Bills were approved.

Assam College Employees (Provincialization) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were the three measures that were amended on April 5.

According to the minister, Assam Engineering College will now be a constituent institution of Assam Science and Technology University under the terms of the Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023. (ASTU).

The state's minister of education went on to explain that the Assam College Employees (Provincialization) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, establishes the Assam College Service Recruitment Board (ACSRB) to hire both teaching and non-teaching employees for Assam's colleges.

The Bill eliminates the current requirement that hiring decisions are made based on the selection and recommendation of the governing bodies of the respective institutes and instead proposes to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff in colleges through the proposed Assam College Services Recruitment Board (ACSRB).

With the Assam Elementary and Secondary Schools Teachers' (Regulation of Posting and Move) (Amendment) Act of 2023, the government will now be able to move or shift any teacher at any moment during the course of a year for administrative and teacher rationalisation purposes.

"The opposition parties conducted a walk-out, claiming that the government was attempting to centralise college hiring procedures, restrict their autonomy, and lessen transparency when making new appointments. They also alleged that the government was attempting to establish guidelines for the hiring of college faculty members that did not correspond to accepted national standards, according to the PTI.