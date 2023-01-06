Assam govt will help in Sainik School infrastructure development: CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | File Photo

Goalpara: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday assured all help from his government for infrastructure development of the Sainik School in Goalpara district, the oldest such institute in the North East.

He exhorted the students to aim big and strive hard to achieve it while also underlining the role of the teachers in ensuring that the students realise their potential.

Speaking at a programme at the Sainik School here, Sarma said, "Our government is committed to improve infrastructure of the school. We will provide with swimming pool, athletic track, indoor stadium, whatever be the requirement.".

"But as chief minister of the state, I must also have the guarantee before investing that at least 10 students from the school will crack the NDA examination annually," he added.

Located 18 km from Goalpara town, the residential school was founded on November 12, 1964.

Read Also Next Education partners with Indus Sainik School under the Academic Partnership Programme

Pointing towards Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, the GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, an alumnus of the Goalpara Sainik School present on the occasion, Sarma exhorted the students to follow his example and reposed faith that more such high ranking officers will be produced by the school.

"I don’t like youngsters who dream low. I like those with high ambitions. You must aim high and work hard to achieve it," he said.

He also reminded the students of the hardships their families have to ensure, financial as well as emotional, for putting them through Sainik School education and asked them to repay it by coming out with shining colours.

The chief minister also emphasised the role of teachers in the students excelling and urged the teachers to put in their best efforts.

"If any teacher does not have the aptitude to put in their maximum effort, I suggest they seek transfer to some other school," he said.

The chief minister also inaugurated a 350-seat amphitheatre at the school premise during the visit.

He was accorded a guard of honour by the students, which impressed the visiting dignitary.

"Really impressed by a guard of honour by bright & disciplined students marching in unison at Sainik School, Goalpara. The school has produced many eminent personalities including decorated officers in armed forces. I’m sure these young minds will make our nation proud as well," Sarma wrote on Twitter.