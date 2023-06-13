Assam Govt. Comes Up With YouTube Channel For Primary Students

Educational content for Classes 1 to 5 have been uploaded on the YouTube channel on Friday. | File

Guwahati: The department of Assam Elementary Education has launched a YouTube channel today, June 13, Tuesday. This launch is with collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam in order to provide a educational content for students of class 1 to 5.

In addition, the channel named 'EKaksha Assam' will have educational content not only in English Language but also in Assamese. This is will be for students of class 1 to 5 announced the higher education minister, Ranoj Pegu.

The initiation of the moves come when there was a backdrop of huge teacher vacancies in Assam's primary schools that is yet to be filled.

The Assam government has started the new academic session in government schools from April 1. The YouTube channel has been launched to make educational content more easily accessible for students and is a step towards blended learning. Educational content for Classes 1 to 5 have been uploaded on the YouTube channel on Friday.

In the year December 2022, Ranoj Pegu told the Legislative Assembly that a number close to 3,000 primary schools in Assam are run by mere single-teachers. Furthermore, 15,000 + primary schools were run by two teachers and over 8,000 primary schools had only three teachers.

In the similar context, recently, Assam government had passed 3 education bills for teacher recruitment, engineering and colleges. Assam College Employees (Provincialization) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were the three measures that were amended on April 5.