Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 Out At scertpet.co.in; Direct Link | Representative image

The State Council Of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam has announced the results of the state-level DElEd pre-entry test (PET) 2023. Those candidates who appeared for the examination can check the scores on the official website at scertpet.co.in.

Candidates check their scores by using logging credentials; Application number and date of birth (DoB).

SCERT conducted Assam DElEd PET on September 10, 2023. The next step will be counselling and document verification.

The Assam SCERT conducted the DElEd PET 2023 on September 10. DElEd result was postponed to September 24, 2023 from September 20.

After the declaration of results, the selection board will open the counselling process for the eligible candidates for admission to the academic session 2023-25.

Direct Link to check Assam SCERT DElEd Result 2023

According to the reports, a total of 30,995 candidates were registered for the Assam DElEd PET 2023, out of which 27,624 candidates appeared in the exam and 3371 were absent.

DElEd pre-entry test is conducted for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course offered by NCTE-recognised teacher education institutes including DIET, CTE, Normal School, BTC, and Private TEIs.

Steps to check Assam DElEd PET Result 2023:

Visit to the official site at scertpet.co.in

Click on the DElEd PET Result 2023 link available on the homepage

A new window will open, enter your login details and click on submit

Assam DElEd PET result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference