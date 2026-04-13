Assam Class 12 Results 2026 Likely To Be OUT Next Week At ahsec.assam.gov.in; Check AHSEC HS Result Details Here

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Assam Class 12 Results 2026: The Assam HS Result 2026 is anticipated to be released shortly by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). Although the board has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the announcement, there are indications that the Class 12 results could be made public next week.

The AHSEC HS Final Examination 2026 was administered in hundreds of exam locations throughout the state between February 11 and March 16, 2026, with over 3.3 lakh students participating. Results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be released concurrently by the board.

In order to rapidly retrieve their results once the link becomes available, students who took the Assam Board Class 12 exams are recommended to retain their roll number, registration number, and registration details on hand. The results will be made available online via the Assam board's official portals.

Assam Class 12 Results 2026: Website to check the result

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamresults.in

resultsassam.nic.in

There is a chance that the website will crash. It is recommended that candidates use Digilocker and SMS to check their results.

Assam Class 12 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

After the results are announced, students can download their marksheet by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to AHSEC's official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Assam High School Results 2026 link.

Step 3: Type in your registration number, roll number, and captcha code.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your Assam Class 12 marksheet.

Step 6: Download the outcome and store it for later use.

Assam Class 12 Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website (digilocker.gov.in) or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number

Step 3: If you are a new user, sign up and complete the verification process.

Step 4: After logging in, go to the “Issued Documents” section.

Step 5: Click on “Education” and select Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Step 6: Choose Class 12 Marksheet 2026.

Step 7: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 8: Click on “Get Document” to view your result.

Step 9: Download and save the digital marksheet for future use.

The DigiLocker marksheet is digitally verified and can be used as a valid document until you receive the original certificate from your school.

Students will be able to receive their online marksheets as soon as the results are released, and their individual schools will subsequently deliver the original certificates.

For the most recent information on the results announcement, students are advised to continue visiting the official website and Free Press Journal.