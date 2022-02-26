Assam Chief Minister speaks to Jaishankar about students' safety in Ukraine

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday spoke to External Affairs Minister S jaishankar about the safety of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

The Chief Minister said that Jaishankar informed him that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working closely with the Indian Embassy for expeditious evacuation of students and residents including those from Assam.

"Spoke to EAM S Jaishankar about the safety of our students. He informed me that MEA is working closely with the Indian Embassy for expeditious evacuation of students and resident including those from Assam. I wish to reassure all parents to have faith in the government of India," said Sarma in tweet.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:46 PM IST