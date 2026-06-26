Assam CEE Result 2026 Declared At astu.ac.in; Download Rank Card Here

Assam CEE Result 2026: The Assam Science and Technological University (ASTU) has made the Assam CEE 2026 results public. Candidates can now visit astu.ac.in to view the Assam CEE 2026 results online.

They must log in with their application number and password in order to download the results as an Assam CEE 2026 rank card. The results will be released through no other mode. The final Assam CEE 2026 answer key has been made available along with the results.

Direct link to check the result

Assam CEE Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can download the Assam CEE rank card 2026 by following the instructions:

Step 1: Visit astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click the link for the rank card

Step 3: Enter application number and password to log in

Step 4: Download the result and print it as a rank card

Candidates should carefully check all details before downloading the rank card. Any errors should be reported immediately.

Direct link to check the result

Assam CEE 2026 counselling

For admission to BTech programmes offered by participating institutions, eligible applicants must take part in Assam CEE 2026 counselling.