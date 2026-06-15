Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow; Candidates Can Raise Challenges Till 6 PM

Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will close the objection window for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 provisional answer key on June 16 at 6 pm. Candidates who appeared for the state-level engineering entrance examination have one final day to review the answers and challenge any discrepancies they may find.

The provisional answer key is available on the official CEE 2026 portal, and candidates can access it by logging in with their credentials. ASTU has clarified that objections can only be submitted through the online portal and will not be accepted through any other mode.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check the answer key

Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Objection facility available till June 16

Candidates who believe there is an error in any answer provided in the preliminary key can submit their objections before the deadline.

According to the university, a processing fee of ₹500 per question must be paid for each challenge raised. However, if the objection is found to be valid after review by subject experts, the fee will be refunded to the candidate.

With the deadline approaching, students are advised to carefully examine the answer key and submit their challenges well before the portal closes.

Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Important date

Last Date to Raise Objections: June 16, 2026

Objection Window Closing Time: 6:00 pm

Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Steps to challenge the answer key

Candidates can submit their challenges by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official ASTU CEE 2026 website.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the "Answer Key Challenge" or objection submission link.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Choose the correct answer option and provide a detailed justification, if required.

Step 6: Upload supporting documents or evidence to support your claim.

Step 7: Pay the objection fee of ₹500 per question through the online payment gateway.

Step 8: Review all details carefully before final submission.

Step 9: Submit the challenge and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to check the answer key

Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: What's next?

Once the objection facility closes, all submitted challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts appointed by the university.

Based on their recommendations, ASTU will make any necessary corrections to the provisional answer key before releasing the final version. The final answer key will be considered binding and will be used for the preparation of Assam CEE 2026 results.

Candidates should note that no further objections will be entertained after the final answer key is published.

Assam CEE 2026 Answer Key Objection Window: Result to be based on final answer key

The university has advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the answer key review process, release of the final answer key and declaration of results.

As the objection window enters its final hours, students who wish to challenge any answer are encouraged to complete the process before 6 pm on June 16 to avoid last-minute technical issues.