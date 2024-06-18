Assam CEE 2024 Result Releasing Today, Here’s How To Check Scores When Out & Other Details

Representative Image

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will announce the results of the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 today, on June 18. Candidates who took the exam can access their Assam CEE 2024 results on the official website, astu.ac.in.

To view and download the results, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password. The Assam CEE 2024 exam took place offline in a pen-and-paper format on June 2.

The Assam CEE 2024 scorecard will contain details such as the candidate's name, photograph, exam marks obtained, roll number, qualifying status, rank secured, and the cutoff marks. If you notice any discrepancies, it is important to contact the exam authority immediately for rectification to prevent any confusion later on.

The authority will update the link for the Assam CEE result 2024 online on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the Assam CEE 2024 scorecard by following a few simple steps. Please follow the steps below to access the Assam CEE result 2024 online.

Candidates who are on the Assam CEE merit list will be eligible to take part in the counseling process. The Assam Science and Technology University administers the Assam CEE entrance exam for admission to various undergraduate courses offered by the university.

Assam CEE 2024 Result: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the Assam CEE 2024 result.

1. Visit the ASTU official website at astu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, look for the Assam CEE result 2024 link.

3. Then, log in using the CEE 2024 application number and password.