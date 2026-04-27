Assam AHSEC HS Result 2026 To Be OUT Tomorrow At resultsassam.nic.in; Students Can Class 12 Scores Online, SMS & Digilocker

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will publish higher secondary exam results tomorrow, April 28, 2026. Resultsassam.nic.in will allow students who took the Class 12 board examinations to see their HS 2nd year results in 2026.

The 2026 HS results will be available at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Students can see their Assam second-year high school results by using their roll number and roll code.

Assam HS Result 2026: Website to check the result

resultsassam.nic.in

ahsec.assam.gov.in

assamresults.in

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can use the procedures outlined below to check their results online:

Step 1: Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the link to the Assam High School Results for 2026.

Step 3: Enter the roll number, roll code, and captcha code.

Step 4: You will be able to access the Assamese High School Second Year Results 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Enter the message using the format ASSAM12.

Step 3: Text 56263 or 5676750.

Step 4: Await the board's response message.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS on your phone with your Assam HS Result 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can easily download their marksheet from DigiLocker by following these instructions:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: To log in, enter your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number.

Step 3: Go to the "Education" section.

Step 4: Research the AHSEC, or Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

Step 5: Select the Marksheet for Class XII

Step 6: Enter your name, year (2026), and roll number.

Step 7: After downloading your marksheet, save it.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result via ASSEB Results App

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Set up the ASSEB Results software.

Step 3: Select "HS (Class 12) Result" when the application launches.

Step 4: Enter the roll code and roll number.

Step 5: Click "Get Results" to immediately access your marksheet.

Assam HS Result 2026: Steps to check the result by Upolobdha app

Students must take the following actions in order to obtain the HS result 2026 marksheet through the Upolobdha app:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Find the "Upolobdha" app and download it.

Step 3: Choose "Assam HS result 2026."

Step 4: Type in the required login details.

Step 5: The screen will show the Assam High School marksheet for 2026.

Assam HS Result 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The Assam High School 2026 results contain subject-specific grades, the total score, and the pass/fail status required for additional admission. Students must carefully examine the results and report any inaccuracies to the appropriate authorities.