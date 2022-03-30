Aspirants start Twitter trend called #JEEMainsAfterBoards2022; Here's why

National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be held on April 21. However, most aspirants will be taking their CBSE/ISE soon after JEE Main gets over.

Ever since the announcement of dates by NTA, several hashtags and trends by JEE aspirants have made rounds on Twitter and other media platforms, seeking postponement of the entrance test.

Currently, #JEEMainsAfterBoards2022 is a trend on the social media platform- Twitter, leading the way for aspirants to express their concerns. While some claim that there is less gap between the two exams, others hint at the pandemic.

Pushkar Singh, A JEE aspirant, tweeted to NTA, writing, "Attempts of jee have been reduced, and the exam is being conducted in the middle of the board examination."

Similarly, an aspirant with the username @Yash91546294, wrote, "Students are not demanding 4 attempts. We are demanding to postpone the exams after the board exams. Many students' dreams will be shattered if exams are conducted between boards."

Moreover, aspirants have now decided to send e-mails to NTA, all at the same time, expressing their concerns.

"#JEEMain2022 Aspirants, Let us send as many e-mails as we can today to @DG_NTA," suggested Deepika Sharma on Twitter.

