Aspirants happy over NEET-PG postponement

Following the plea by MMBS graduates in the Supreme Court, the Union Health Ministry requested the National Board of Examination (NBE) on Friday to postpone NEET PG 2022.

Acknowledging that the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) would collide with NEET-PG Counselling, the Union Health Ministry has hereby decided to postpone the exam by six-eight weeks, which was originally scheduled to be held on March 2022.

Given the clash of exam and counselling dates, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's decision to postpone the exam has not only brought relief to the aspirants but has also given a fair chance to interns.

Dr. Pranav Jadhav from GMC Nanded, Vice President, FORDA India, stated that the postponement of NEET 2022 has now allowed interns to participate who were not eligible for the examination before.

"As the final year MBBS exams were postponed by multiple Universities given covid Pandemic, there were many interns who were not eligible for NEET PG 2022. So, this is a welcome decision for all those students. This decision will surely help the PG aspirants," Dr. Jadhav said.

A KEM intern, Akanksha Barnwal, preparing for the NEET PG examination, said that interns from Maharashtra weren't as affected as those from other states.

"Of course, we were taken aback since we had not expected the exam to be held in March, and the dates for counselling had not been announced. But now we are certainly relieved since we will have 6-8 weeks to prepare," she added.

Similar to the previous views, Girija Sangoram, a Post MBBS student, said that the postponement is a wise decision, backing the fact that it does give many interns a chance.

"It's a wise decision. The majority of interns were affected by this. However, they will now be able to take the exam."

Additionally, she pointed out how there will be a gap between the current batch of admissions and the following batch, which will lead to a lesser crowd.

ALSO READ Fees of 50 percent seats in private medical colleges should be on par with govt institutes: NMC

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:40 AM IST