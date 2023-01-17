Asian student stabbed multiple times in US, attacker says 'she would be one less person to blow up our country' | Photo: Representative Image

A student studying at Indiana University was stabbed multiple times in the head on a bus on Wednesday for being Chinese, police said.

As per a New York post report, the 56-year-old woman named Billie Davis allegedly told the cops that she attacked the 18-year-old student in Bloomington for no other reason than her race.

She “would be one less person to blow up our country,” Davis told the police. The woman who was seen smirking in her mugshots was initially only charged with battery until hospital workers found seven stab wounds on the student's head. Davis was questioned again and she allegedly admitted to using a folding knife in the attack. She has now been charged her with attempted murder.

