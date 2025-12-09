 Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic Infrastructure
Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic Infrastructure

Students at FTII Itanagar have refused to start their second semester, citing an unfinished, non-functional campus lacking essential facilities like studios, classrooms, and medical support. They accuse the ministry of neglect despite repeated complaints and claim the campus is unfit for current and future students, calling their admission premature and the academic environment “collapsed.”

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Arunachal Pradesh: FTII Itanagar Students Refuse 2nd Semester Over 'Collapsed' Academic Infrastructure | Representative Photo

Itanagar: Students of screen acting and documentary cinema at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) here have refused to begin their second semester, alleging that the institute continues to function from an "unfinished, non-functional campus" without essential academic infrastructure.

In a statement on Tuesday, the students said they had already lost an entire semester due to what they described as a "collapsed academic environment" marked by non-operational studios, faulty classrooms, limited camera equipment, no sound studio, weak medical support and a lack of access to basic amenities.

"The institute that was promised as a state-of-the-art national campus is still under construction," they alleged.

They added that the institute had already undergone two academic halts in March and May this year owing to the same unresolved issues.

"After classes resumed in August, all infrastructure work stopped completely with the ministry failing to intervene," the statement alleged.

The students added that recent RTI responses and official correspondence between SRFTI and the ministry show the campus remains incomplete and is unfit to admit new students in 2025, forcing a pause in admissions.

"If the institute is officially unfit for future students today, why were we admitted last year when the situation was worse?" the students asked, accusing the ministry of treating them as "experimental subjects in a prematurely launched institution".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

