 APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 Postponed To February 2025; Check New Date HERE!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 Postponed To February 2025; Check New Date HERE!

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 Postponed To February 2025; Check New Date HERE!

On the official website, portal-psc.ap.gov.in, the revised mains exam date has been made public.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 | Official Website

The APPSC Group 2 Services Main exam has been postponed, according to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The notification states that the written exam that was originally planned for January 5, 2025, has been rescheduled for February 23, 2025. On the official website, portal-psc.ap.gov.in, the revised mains exam date has been made public.

As part of a recruiting campaign to fill about 897 positions, 92,250 candidates have qualified to take this main exam. The date of the Group II Preliminary Exam was February 25, 2024.

Read Also
Study In UK: University Of Cambridge Launches Fully-Funded PhD Programmes For International Students
article-image

Official notice

“In continuation to the Commission’s Web Note & Press Note, dated: 30.10.2024, it is hereby informed that the Mains Written Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023) scheduled to be held on 05.01.2025 is rescheduled on 23.02.2025. For other details, visit the Commission’s website http://psc.ap.gov.in regularly,” stated the official notice.

FPJ Shorts
Elon Musk's Starlink To Reach India Soon? Satellite Internet Company To Take On Reliance & Airtel
Elon Musk's Starlink To Reach India Soon? Satellite Internet Company To Take On Reliance & Airtel
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Modi Govt Will Amend Waqf Act, Danke Ki Chot Par,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah At Ghatkopar Rally
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Modi Govt Will Amend Waqf Act, Danke Ki Chot Par,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah At Ghatkopar Rally
Opening In Perth Is Hard Work... Brad Haddin On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Prospects In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Opening In Perth Is Hard Work... Brad Haddin On Yashasvi Jaiswal's Prospects In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
PM Modi To Embark On 3-Nation Tour From November 16 To 21
PM Modi To Embark On 3-Nation Tour From November 16 To 21

Exam pattern

The 2024 APPSC Group 2 exam consists of two phases: preliminary and mains. With a time limit of 150 minutes, the preliminary test comprises of 150 multiple-choice questions covering general studies and mental aptitude, and is designed to assess applicants for the mains. Each erroneous response subtracts one-third of the question's score.

The Mains exam consists of three equally weighted examinations with objective questions at the bachelor's degree level. Each correct response earns one point, whereas each incorrect response loses one-third of a point.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra elections 2024: "Announce School Holiday On Nov 19 To Ensure 890 Bus Availability For...

Maharashtra elections 2024:

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 Postponed To February 2025; Check New Date HERE!

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 Postponed To February 2025; Check New Date HERE!

MPBSE's New Rule: Students Choosing Basic Maths In 10th Must Pass Supplementary Exam To Study Maths...

MPBSE's New Rule: Students Choosing Basic Maths In 10th Must Pass Supplementary Exam To Study Maths...

Assam: SLRC To Release ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheets Today At 11:30 AM; Check All Details Here

Assam: SLRC To Release ADRE Grade 4 Answer Sheets Today At 11:30 AM; Check All Details Here

JEE Main 2025 Application Process Faces Slow Start For January Session; Just 5.10 Lakh Registrations...

JEE Main 2025 Application Process Faces Slow Start For January Session; Just 5.10 Lakh Registrations...