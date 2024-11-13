APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 Postponed To February 2025; Check New Date HERE!

APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam 2024 | Official Website

The APPSC Group 2 Services Main exam has been postponed, according to the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The notification states that the written exam that was originally planned for January 5, 2025, has been rescheduled for February 23, 2025. On the official website, portal-psc.ap.gov.in, the revised mains exam date has been made public.

As part of a recruiting campaign to fill about 897 positions, 92,250 candidates have qualified to take this main exam. The date of the Group II Preliminary Exam was February 25, 2024.

Official notice

“In continuation to the Commission’s Web Note & Press Note, dated: 30.10.2024, it is hereby informed that the Mains Written Examination for Group II Services (Notification No.11/2023) scheduled to be held on 05.01.2025 is rescheduled on 23.02.2025. For other details, visit the Commission’s website http://psc.ap.gov.in regularly,” stated the official notice.

Exam pattern

The 2024 APPSC Group 2 exam consists of two phases: preliminary and mains. With a time limit of 150 minutes, the preliminary test comprises of 150 multiple-choice questions covering general studies and mental aptitude, and is designed to assess applicants for the mains. Each erroneous response subtracts one-third of the question's score.



The Mains exam consists of three equally weighted examinations with objective questions at the bachelor's degree level. Each correct response earns one point, whereas each incorrect response loses one-third of a point.