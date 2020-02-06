APPSC Group 2 main exam result 2018 declared, check at psc.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results of Group 2 mains exam. Candidates can check their results on the APPSC's official website psc.ap.gov.in. The exam was conducted under advertisement number 25/2018.

APPSC conducted the Group II main examination on August 29 and 30 and the provisional answer key was released on September 6. After fixing the objections raised by candidates, a revised answer key was released on November 19. Thereafter, the final answer key was out on January 23, 2020.

A total of 858 candidates have qualified. A total of 1,77,876 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination, of which 6,195 candidates qualified for mains.

Qualified candidates in the main exam will have to appear for certificate verification and medical examination which will be held in O/o A.P.P.S.C., New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh- 520010. Candidates will receive a call letter separately.

Steps to check APPSC Group 2 main exam result:

Step 1: Visit official website, psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on link which says, "Marks of all Candidates for Mains – Group-II Services – Notification No.25/2018"

Step 3: PDF will appear

Step 4: Download and print for future use.