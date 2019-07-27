APPSC 2019 Group 2 result released, check it on psc.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Group 2 results, final answer key and cut off list. The candidates who have entered the exam can check their results on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APSC Group 2 exams were conducted on May 5, 2019. It was held for a total of 150 marks. It was conducted for 2 hours 50 minutes. Questions were related to General Studies and Mental Ability.

1 mark was awarded for each correct answer and marks were be deducted for each wrong answer. A total of 446 vacancies have been announced for 2019 recruitment.

APPSC Group 2 Result 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official site of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Click on the given link that is available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details and submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for further need.