Applying To STEM Programmes Abroad? Here’s How The GRE Can Strengthen Your Graduate School Application | AI

A place in a leading international STEM program is rarely secured by ambition alone. Universities look for evidence that an applicant can reason analytically, solve unfamiliar problems, interpret complex information, and communicate ideas clearly. Academic grades, research exposure, recommendations, and the statement of purpose remain central. A strong GRE score can complement these elements by offering a common measure of academic readiness.

GRE’s Global acceptance opens multiple Graduate opportunities worldwide

The Graduate Record Examination (GRE) is accepted by over 20,000 graduate programs across 72 countries. Its reach includes more than 1,300 business schools, including the M7 schools in the United States, while GRE-accepting institutions also include INSEAD, the University of Oxford, the London School of Economics and Political Science, and HEC Paris. This breadth gives students flexibility when considering interdisciplinary pathways combining science or engineering with management, analytics, public policy, or entrepreneurship.

For Indian applicants, a standardized measure can be useful because universities receive applications from institutions with different grading systems and curricula. The GRE does not replace the rest of a student’s profile. Instead, it gives admissions committees a comparable view of how a candidate approaches quantitative problems, written arguments, and complex texts.

Why Test optional does not always mean test irrelevant for applicants

This is why “test optional” should not automatically be read as “test irrelevant." According to ETS, applicants who submitted GRE scores to test-optional programs were admitted at a rate of 87%, compared with 75% among those who did not submit scores. This does not mean that the score alone determined admission; stronger applicants may also be more likely to submit scores. It does, however, suggest that a competitive GRE score can strengthen an application by giving admissions committees an additional globally comparable data point alongside other credentials. When universities are able to evaluate applicants against a common international benchmark, it can make academic readiness easier to assess across diverse education systems.

STEM aspirants often assume that the Quantitative Reasoning section demands advanced mathematics. In reality, it focuses on arithmetic, algebra, geometry, and data analysis rather than calculus or specialized concepts. The challenge lies in understanding the information, selecting the right method, and reaching a sound conclusion within the available time.

Verbal & Analytical skills remain crucial for future STEM professionals

Verbal reasoning and analytical writing are equally relevant to graduate study. A researcher may need to evaluate competing explanations, identify assumptions, defend a methodology, or present findings to a non-specialist audience. STEM success, therefore, depends not only on calculation but also on comprehension, argument, and communication.

The current GRE takes approximately 1 hour and 58 minutes. It includes one 30-minute analytical writing task, 27 verbal reasoning questions, and 27 quantitative reasoning questions. The verbal and quantitative measures are section-level adaptive, meaning performance in the first section influences the difficulty of the second. Students can move between questions within a section and mark items for review and return before time expires. Since there is no penalty for an incorrect answer, leaving questions unanswered is rarely useful.

Focused GRE preparation begins with identifying individual strengths and gaps

Effective preparation begins with diagnosis rather than guesswork. A timed practice test can reveal whether the difficulty lies in concepts, accuracy, reading speed, or time management. Students can then create a focused plan instead of spending equal time on every topic. Consistent sessions of 30 to 45 minutes are more productive than irregular cramming.

Official POWERPREP practice tests can help students understand the interface and establish a realistic baseline. The complete pool of analytical writing issue topics is also publicly available, allowing candidates to practice organizing arguments rather than memorizing model essays. Vocabulary should be built through context and regular reading, while quantitative preparation should focus on recognizing patterns and choosing efficient methods.

Choosing the right GRE score target depends on Programme requirements

There is no single GRE score that is “good” for every STEM program. Applicants should study the requirements and typical score ranges of shortlisted departments, noting how each program considers quantitative, verbal, and analytical writing performance.

Students should also work backwards from application deadlines. Official scores are generally available within eight to ten days and remain valid for five years. Through ScoreSelect, candidates can choose scores from their most recent, all, or selected test administrations, subject to each university’s reporting policy.

GRE can strengthen academic profiles

A standardised assessment can also support the journey beyond the university application. A competitive GRE score may strengthen a student’s overall profile and improve their prospects of securing admission to a suitable international university. This admission is an essential first step in the student visa process. However, visa decisions are made independently by immigration authorities and depend on several factors, including financial capacity, documentation, and country-specific eligibility requirements. The GRE should therefore not be viewed as a guarantee of admission or visa approval, but as one element that can strengthen a student’s academic credentials within a globally comparable framework.

The GRE cannot compensate for a poorly chosen course, limited academic preparation, or an unfocused application. Used strategically, however, it can help students demonstrate abilities that transcripts alone may not fully capture. The aim is not simply to crack a test but to build an application that shows a clear match between the student’s capabilities, the chosen STEM discipline, and the demands of graduate study.

The author is Executive Director – South Asia, TOEFL & GRE, ETS