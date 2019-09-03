Application process begins for GATE 2020 exam; apply at gate.iitd.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi, has released the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 exam. Candidates can apply now through the official website gate.iitd.ac.in. Gate 2020 application registration procedure will continue from today till September 24, 2019.

IIT Delhi has started the online application process for Gate 2020 exam. The exam will be held in two sessions - forenoon session from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit cards for GATE 2020 will be released on January 3 and the result will be declared on March 16. The GATE or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, 2020 will be conducted on February 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th. The GATE 2020 Result will be announced on March 16. Candidates should read the information bulletin carefully before filling the online application for GATE 2020.

Steps to apply for GATE 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website: gate.iitd.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration option

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit

Step 4: Id and Password will be generated

Step 5: Now, log in using the id and password

Step 6: Click on 'Apply online'

Step 7: Enter the details in the application form and upload necessary documents

Step 8: Upload signature and photo

Step 9: Make application fee payment online

Step 10: Submit the application form

Step 11: Take a printout of GATE 2020 application form