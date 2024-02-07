 Apple Swift Student Challenge 2024: 50 Distinguished Winners To Visit Cupertino
Showcase your coding skills and creativity for a chance to be one of 50 Distinguished Winners invited to Cupertino, California. Winners receive an Apple Developer Programme membership, a certification exam voucher, and a special gift.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday announced to open applications for its ‘Swift Student Challenge’ initiative for 2024, where it will recognise 50 distinguished winners for their outstanding submissions and invite them to its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

To create a next generation of developers, creators and entrepreneurs, the challenge has given thousands of student developers the opportunity to showcase their creativity and coding capabilities through app playgrounds, and earn real-world skills that they can take into their careers and beyond.

“New for the 2024 Challenge, out of 350 winners, we’ll recognize 50 Distinguished Winners for their outstanding submissions and invite them to Apple in Cupertino for an extraordinary experience,” said the company.

All winners will receive one year of membership in the Apple Developer Programme, a complimentary voucher to take an App Development with Swift certification exam, and a special gift from Apple.

“At Apple, we believe that everyone can learn to code and build apps, and we’re proud to support and recognise aspiring student developers with the Swift Student Challenge each year,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education & Enterprise Marketing.

“Apple is releasing new coding resources for students and educators, working with our community partners on dedicated Swift programming, and sharing advance notice of the Swift Student Challenge timeline for 2024,” she had said in November last year, as Apple announced Swift Student Challenge with new distinguished winners’ category.

