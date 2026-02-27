Appearing For CUET PG 2026? City Intimation Slip For March 6 & 7 Now Live At exams.nta.nic.in; Know How To Download

CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: The CUET PG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip has been made public by the National Testing Agency. The intimation slip can be accessed by adding the application number, password and security pin.

The CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 for the March 6 and 7 exams has been released by the NTA. For other dates, the CUET PG exam city slip 2026 will be made available later.

An intimation slip provides students with advance notice of the exam date and time, the city of the exam center, and the basic information of the candidates.

The exam city and state, subject and paper details, candidate name and application number, exam date and category, and personal information must all be carefully verified by candidates after the notification slip is made available.

Candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or send an email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in if they are having trouble accessing the city slip.

To download the CUET PG 2026 notification slip, follow the instructions below:

Students must go to exams.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Click the "Login" button at the bottom of the homepage.

They must input the necessary information, including the password and CUET 2026 application number.

After entering your security PIN, click "Login."

To download the advance information for the Exam Center City allotment, click the notification.

Direct Link To Download

CUET PG 2026: Examination Dates

The examination schedule of CUET PG 2025 can be checked below:

06 March 2026 - Sports Physiology, Biochemistry, Nutrition, Biomechanics, Yoga, Sanskrit, Urdu, Textile Design.

07 March 2026 - Geoinformatics, Anthropology, Applied Geography, Healthcare and Hospital Management.

08 March 2026 - B.Ed., B.Ed.–M.Ed. Integrated, B.Ed. (HI), B.Ed. (ID), B.Ed. (VI), General Studies, Lifelong Learning and Extension, Puranetihasa, B.Ed. Mathematics, Criminology.

09 March 2026- Statistics, French, Telugu, Dance.

10 March 2026 - Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Computer Science, Engineering and Technology, Home Science, MA Education, Disaster Studies, Forensic Science, Fine Arts, Animal Science (Poultry)

11 March 2026 - Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Chemistry, Physiotherapy Theory, Punjabi, Sahitya (Alankara and Kavya Varga), Museology, Sahitya Varga, Respiratory Therapy Theory, Khasi, Commerce, Soil Science, Kokborok, Phalita and Siddhanta Jyotisha, Music (Percussion), Karnatak/Carnatic Music, Agama, Shukla Yajurveda, Kashmiri, Nyaya Vaisheshika, Bhutia, Limbu, Samveda, Prakrit.

12 March 2026 - Agricultural Science, Economics, English, B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences, Shiksha Shastri (B.Ed.), Vedanta, Sarvadarshan, Mimansa, Nyaya, Urdu Journalism, Korean, Shiksha Acharya (M.Ed.), Pottery and Ceramics, Textile Engineering, Prayojanmoolak Hindi, Indo-Tibetan (Journalism), Water Engineering and Management, Chemical Engineering, Thermal Engineering, Polymer Engineering.

Official Notification Link