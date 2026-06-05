AP TET 2026 Registration Begins; Applications Open Till July 5 At tet2dsc.apcfss.in; Check Direct Link Here

AP TET 2026 Registration: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP TET 2026 June notification on its official portal. The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2026 notification was published on June 5, 2026, in online mode. Candidates can apply for the exam through the official website until July 5, 2026.

The application process, eligibility criteria, exam schedule, admit card dates, and other important instructions have been detailed in the official notification available at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

Check Direct Link Here

Check The Official Notification Here

AP TET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the AP TET 2026 below:

Notification Release: June 5, 2026

Application Start Date: June 5, 2026

Last Date to Apply: July 5, 2026

Fee Payment Last Date: July 5, 2026

Admit Card Release: July 25, 2026 (onwards)

Exam Dates: August 5 to August 21, 2026

Answer Key Release: August 24, 2026

Objection Window: August 25 to August 31, 2026

Final Answer Key: September 8, 2026

Result Declaration: September 15, 2026

AP TET 2026 Registration: How To Apply

The AP TET 2026 application form is available online from June 5 to July 5, 2026. Candidates must fill in personal and academic details accurately and upload required documents. The steps can be checked below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP TET 2026 at tet2dsc.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click on “Apply Online”.

Step 3: Fill in the application form with the required details.

Step 4: Pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

AP TET 2026 Registration: Application Fee

Candidates can check out the AP TET 2026 registration fees below:

Application Fee: Rs 1000

Payment mode: Online only

For more details, candidates can check out the official website for more details.