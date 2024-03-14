AP TET 2024 Result To Be Released Today at aptet.apcfss.in

The Department of School Education in Andhra Pradesh has declared the results of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 today, March 14. Aspirants who appeared for the examination can access their results through the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Dates:

AP TET 2024 Exam Date: February 27 to March 9 in two sessions,

On March 6, 2024, the provisional answer key was released, allowing candidates to challenge it until March 7.

The final answer key will be available on March 13.

Time:

First Session - 9:30 am to 12 noon

Second Session - 2:30 pm to 5 pm

How to Check AP TET 2024 Result:

Visit the official website of AP TET 2024: aptet.apcfss.in.

Locate and click on the "AP TET Result 2024" link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials.

Submit the details.

Your AP TET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen. Verify the information.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Exam Paper Details:

AP TET comprises two papers: Paper 1 qualifies candidates for teaching classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 qualifies them for classes 6 to 8.

The exam duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes, consisting of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Paper 1 includes five sections, each with 30 MCQs.

Paper 2 contains four sections with varying numbers of MCQs.

Candidates are advised to promptly check their results and plan their next steps accordingly.