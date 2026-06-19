AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At results.bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026: The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE) May 2026 results have been made available online by the Andhra Pradesh Board. Candidates who took the tests can now use their hall ticket credentials to access the official portals to view their qualifying status and subject-specific grades.

Direct link to check the result

A total of 94,990 students took the supplemental exams, and 78,261 of them passed, yielding an 82.39% pass rate, according to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh. The pass rate is up 6.25 percentage points from 76.14% last year, which is a notable improvement.

Happy to announce the results of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) – May 2026.



Out of 94,990 students who appeared for the examinations, 78,261 students have successfully passed, achieving an impressive pass percentage of 82.39%—a significant improvement from… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) June 19, 2026

Students who failed one or more subjects during the standard SSC exam cycle were given additional exams. Students had another chance to improve their performance and finish their Class 10 qualification without missing a school year thanks to the additional examination process.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following these instructions, students can download their scorecards:

Step 1: Go to the BSEAP website.

Step 2: Click the link to access the AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: Give the number on your hall pass.

Step 5: Send in the information.

Step 6: Examine the outcome that is shown on the screen.

Step 7: Download the mark sheet.

Step 8: Keep a copy for later.

Step 9: Make a printout of the result.

Direct link to check the result

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Students should carefully check their information after downloading the marks memo. It is important to carefully verify details like name, hall pass number, subject-specific grades, and qualifying status. Any disparity should be reported right away to the Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or the relevant school authorities.

AP SSC Supplementary Result 2026: What's next?

Admission to Intermediate courses and other higher secondary programs is now possible for students who have passed the supplemental exams. Candidates can continue their education uninterrupted thanks to the supplemental system.

Students should keep an eye on official notifications about recounting, verification, and other post-result services if they are dissatisfied with their scores. The board is anticipated to provide additional guidelines regarding these procedures via formal channels.