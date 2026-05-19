AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in; Exams Begin May 25 Across Andhra Pradesh

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: For students taking upcoming supply exams, the AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 has been made available online by the Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh. Through the official BSEAP website and educational portal Manabadi, candidates getting ready for the AP 10th Advanced Supplementary Examinations can now retrieve their admit cards. All Andhra Pradesh test centers will start the supplemental exams on May 25. Hall passes are still required for all exams, according to officials.

Students who want to improve their grades have another chance throughout the assessment procedure. Students who did not pass standard SSC exams can also retake them with ease. Students were urged by officials to download their hall passes without postponing the verification process.

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: Important date and time

Start date: May 25, 2026

End Date: June 4, 2026

Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the BSEAP website.

Step 2: Click the link for the AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026.

Step 3: Enter the necessary school login credentials or roll number.

Step 4: Use the internet gateway to submit the entered information.

Step 5: Carefully download the hall pass that is provided.

Step 6: Print copies for the requirements of the exam and admission.

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: Exam schedule

May 25, 2026 – First Language

May 26, 2026 – Second Language

May 28, 2026 – English

May 29, 2026 – Mathematics

May 30, 2026 – Physical Science

June 1, 2026 – Biological Science

June 2, 2026 – Social Studies

June 3, 2026 – First Language Paper-II / OSSC Main Language Paper-I

June 4, 2026 – OSSC Main Language Paper-II

AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

The AP SSC Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026 contains essential details related to the candidate and the examination. It includes the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, father’s name, school name, examination centre name and address, subject names and codes, examination dates and timings, student photograph, signature, and important instructions. Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket before appearing for the examination and keep it safe until the completion of the exam process.