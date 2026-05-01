AP SSC Results 2026: Advanced Supplementary Exam Dates Announced; Reverification Begins Today

AP SSC Reverification 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations Andhra Pradesh declared the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2026 on April 30, following examinations held from March 16 to April 2. Students can access their results on the official website. The board has opened the verification process and released details for supplementary exams beginning May 1, 2026.

Students are urged by the Education Department to take advantage of this opportunity to make sure their academic year is not wasted and to approach the tests with confidence.

85.25% of the 6,18,131 regular candidates who took the exams this year passed. Girls outperformed boys once again, recording a pass percentage of 87.90%, compared to 82.68% among boys. Notably, 2,161 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, indicating strong performance across institutions.

AP SSC Reverification 2026: Recounting and Reverification

Following the result declaration, the board has opened the application window for recounting and reverification from May 1 (10 am) to May 7 (11 pm). Students must apply through their respective school headmasters.

Recounting fee: ₹500 per subject

Reverification fee: ₹1,000 per subject

AP SSC Reverification 2026: Supplementary Examinations

The Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026 will be conducted from May 25 to June 4. The detailed timetable is expected to be released shortly.

Fee payment (without late fee): May 1 to May 9

Late fee of ₹50 applicable: May 10 to May 25

Students are advised to complete applications within the stipulated deadlines to avoid additional charges or missing the opportunity.